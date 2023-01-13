Structure Therapeutics, Formerly ShouTi, Files for U.S. IPO

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Structure Therapeutics has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. in a bid to raise $100 million. The company was formerly known as ShoutTi.

The global drug maker is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and has operations in the U.S. and China. The company is looking to list its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Nasdaq under the symbol GPCR.

The company develops drugs that target G-protein receptors, or GPCRs. These drugs are used in treating pulmonary, metabolic, and cardiovascular diseases.

Jefferies, SVB Securities, Guggenheim Securities, and BMO Capital Markets are initiating the IPO.

Structure Therapeutics, which brings computational techniques to drug-making, raised $100 million in Series B financing in October 2021. The company designs small molecules to replace biologic and peptide drugs.

