Stratasys Rejects Nano Dimension’s Sweetened Takeover Bid

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Stratasys Rejects Nano Dimension’s Sweetened Takeover Bid

The manufacturer of 3D printers and software, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), unanimously rejected Nano Dimension’s (NASDAQ: NNDM) sweetened takeover bid of $25 per share in cash from its prior offer of $24 per share on Wednesday.

Stratasys outlined its reasons for rejecting the offer and stated that partial tender offers could be “misleading” and “value destructive” for shareholders and Stratasys “shareholders who tender their shares may have as few as approximately 40% of their shares purchased, assuming full participation in the offer. Therefore, shareholders risk becoming a minority shareholder in a Nano-controlled company by tendering into Nano’s partial tender offer.”

The company pointed out that Nano’s partial tender offer implies a blended value of around $16 to $19 per share or less, assuming full participation in the offer. The company being controlled by Nano is likely to lead to SSYS shares trading at a heavy discount, which could be in the range of $9 to $15 per share or less.

Stratasys asked its shareholders “NOT TO TENDER Their Shares, to Withdraw Any Shares That Have Already Been Tendered, AND to File a Notice of Objection.”

In addition, an Israeli Court ruled that Shareholder Rights Plan (SRP) is legal under Israeli law. Nano Dimension had challenged the SRP plan in Court and had deemed it illegal. The judge also noted that “where the Board acted in good faith, after having informed itself and after consulting with experts, all for the benefit of the shareholders and the company, the board’s business judgment would be legitimate.”

Analysts are bullish about SSYS stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and one Hold.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension Exposes Another Misleading News Release that Stratasys Board Distributes Unabashedly, Deceiving Shareholders and Public Quoting a Respectable Judge in a Totally Out-of-Context and Misguided Manner
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Exposes Another Misleading News Release that Stratasys Board Distributes Unabashedly, Deceiving Shareholders and Public Quoting a Respectable Judge in a Totally Out-of-Context and Misguided Manner
1h ago
NNDM
Nano Dimension Reminds Stratasys Shareholders of the Performance of Directors Who are on Stratasys Board for 12-15 years On Average VOTE AGAINST THEM!
NNDM
Nano Dimension Sweetens the Bid for Stratasys
DDD
NNDM
More NNDM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension Exposes Another Misleading News Release that Stratasys Board Distributes Unabashedly, Deceiving Shareholders and Public Quoting a Respectable Judge in a Totally Out-of-Context and Misguided Manner
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Exposes Another Misleading News Release that Stratasys Board Distributes Unabashedly, Deceiving Shareholders and Public Quoting a Respectable Judge in a Totally Out-of-Context and Misguided Manner
1h ago
NNDM
Nano Dimension Reminds Stratasys Shareholders of the Performance of Directors Who are on Stratasys Board for 12-15 years On Average VOTE AGAINST THEM!
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Reminds Stratasys Shareholders of the Performance of Directors Who are on Stratasys Board for 12-15 years On Average VOTE AGAINST THEM!
20h ago
NNDM
Nano Dimension Sweetens the Bid for Stratasys
Market NewsNano Dimension Sweetens the Bid for Stratasys
1d ago
DDD
NNDM
More NNDM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >