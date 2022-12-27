Stormy Christmas Means Airline Catastrophe

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stormy Christmas Means Airline Catastrophe

For anyone who tried to get over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house for Christmas, you know how rough it was. If you tried to fly there, you might still be stuck at an airport somewhere along the trip. As bad a time as those travelers had, though, the airlines had no picnic either. Several major airlines are reeling in Tuesday afternoon’s trading. This includes Delta (NYSE:DAL), United (NASDAQ:UAL), and the hardest hit of all, Southwest (NYSE:LUV).

Already-present stressors for airlines were bad enough. Supply chain problems, employee shortages, fuel shortages…these would be enough trouble for any airline. However, put them in the busiest travel season of the year, add a crippling blizzard, and the end result was a catastrophe. Some airlines fared better than others. By way of example, Delta’s operations were unusually strained, reports note.

But without a doubt, Southwest took the worst of it. Not only did Southwest lose an unusual amount of staff to plain old illness, but it also took such a hit to its performance that the government will be investigating. Reports note that the Department of Transportation plans an investigation into the massive number of flight cancellations at Southwest. Reports also noted that Southwest canceled 62% of its flights over the Christmas weekend, and more will likely follow.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have consensus price targets of $49.62, $57.11, $47.57 on DAL, UAL, and LUV stocks, respectively. This implies upside potential of over 51%, 49%, and 40%, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DAL

AGCO, DAL: 2 Stocks That Analysts Are Focusing on Right Now
UncategorizedAGCO, DAL: 2 Stocks That Analysts Are Focusing on Right Now
1d ago
DAL
AGCO
Morgan Stanley Says These 2 Travel and Leisure Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Heading Into 2023
H
DAL
Bad Weather Disrupts Airlines’ Holiday Plans
DAL
LUV
More DAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DAL

AGCO, DAL: 2 Stocks That Analysts Are Focusing on Right Now
UncategorizedAGCO, DAL: 2 Stocks That Analysts Are Focusing on Right Now
1d ago
DAL
AGCO
Morgan Stanley Says These 2 Travel and Leisure Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Heading Into 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasMorgan Stanley Says These 2 Travel and Leisure Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Heading Into 2023
1d ago
H
DAL
Bad Weather Disrupts Airlines’ Holiday Plans
Market NewsBad Weather Disrupts Airlines’ Holiday Plans
4d ago
DAL
LUV
More DAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >