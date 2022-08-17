tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The retail sector of the U.S. economy appears to have been resilient to market conditions in the second-quarter, as understood from the upbeat results from Walmart and Home Depot. However, various other sectors are showing signs of a slowdown, which is a concern.

U.S. stock market futures dipped early Wednesday morning as investors await more retail earnings announcements after solid quarterly results from retail giants Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD).

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.25% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.38%, as of 5.15 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.50%.

At the end of the regular trading, the Dow gained 0.71% and the S&P advanced 0.19%. The Nasdaq 100, however, lost 0.23%. Interestingly, the S&P 500 is up about 18% from its lowest traded points in June.

Strong quarterly numbers from Walmart and Home Depot also lifted the prices of other retailers like Target (TGT) and Lowe’s (LOW), both of which are set to report earnings later on Wednesday. The upbeat results from two of the biggest retailers reflected solid resilience of consumers to market conditions, and thus lifted the sentiments of investors.

Will the U.S. Stock Market Fall Further?

However much reasons there are to cheer, many experts are suggesting that the market volatility is expected to continue, given a lot of undercurrents that have not broken the surface yet.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting are set to be released later on Wednesday, giving us an idea about its direction for the upcoming rate hike round in September, but nothing beyond that. It might still be too early to draw a clear picture of the inflation situation a few months from now and how the Federal Reserve will step in to manage that.

Meanwhile, the U.S. housing market appears to be in a recession. As high costs, prices, and high mortgage rates have made homes unattainable, new construction slowed down significantly in July. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that new home construction in July was down 9.6% from June. Moreover, building permits also fell 1.3% month-over-month in July.

The U.S. manufacturing sector also slowed in July, rising more concerns that the economy might not be able to skirt a recession after all.

On Tuesday, bond yields moved up on the back of the housing and manufacturing data from July. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.813%, and the yield on the 2-year note climbed to 3.272%.

Rising bond yields might put pressure on growth stocks further, giving another reason for the volatility in the market to continue.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 16: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 16: What You Need to Know
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 16: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 16: What You Need to Know
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
5d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Musk Humors Twitterati Again!
MANU
Why Agilent Stock is Surging, Post Q3 Results
A
Potential takeover talks for Darktrace drive the stock up by 24%
American Airlines Aims to Strengthen its Fleet of Ultra-Fast Aircraft
AAL
Global-e Online Stock Gets a Major Boost Post Q2 Results
GLBE
Apple Stock Remains Undaunted amid Contractual Recruiters’ Layoff
AAPL
Challenging Market Conditions Hurt Halo Collective’s Q2 Performance
More Market News >