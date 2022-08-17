Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock market futures dipped early Wednesday morning as investors await more retail earnings announcements after solid quarterly results from retail giants Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD).

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.25% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.38%, as of 5.15 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.50%.

At the end of the regular trading, the Dow gained 0.71% and the S&P advanced 0.19%. The Nasdaq 100, however, lost 0.23%. Interestingly, the S&P 500 is up about 18% from its lowest traded points in June.

Strong quarterly numbers from Walmart and Home Depot also lifted the prices of other retailers like Target (TGT) and Lowe’s (LOW), both of which are set to report earnings later on Wednesday. The upbeat results from two of the biggest retailers reflected solid resilience of consumers to market conditions, and thus lifted the sentiments of investors.

Will the U.S. Stock Market Fall Further?

However much reasons there are to cheer, many experts are suggesting that the market volatility is expected to continue, given a lot of undercurrents that have not broken the surface yet.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting are set to be released later on Wednesday, giving us an idea about its direction for the upcoming rate hike round in September, but nothing beyond that. It might still be too early to draw a clear picture of the inflation situation a few months from now and how the Federal Reserve will step in to manage that.

Meanwhile, the U.S. housing market appears to be in a recession. As high costs, prices, and high mortgage rates have made homes unattainable, new construction slowed down significantly in July. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that new home construction in July was down 9.6% from June. Moreover, building permits also fell 1.3% month-over-month in July.

The U.S. manufacturing sector also slowed in July, rising more concerns that the economy might not be able to skirt a recession after all.

On Tuesday, bond yields moved up on the back of the housing and manufacturing data from July. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.813%, and the yield on the 2-year note climbed to 3.272%.

Rising bond yields might put pressure on growth stocks further, giving another reason for the volatility in the market to continue.

