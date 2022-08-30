Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 30: What You Need to Know

Stock futures rose early Tuesday morning as investors looked for a possible bottoming out of the market dip that was triggered by the Fed’s comments last Friday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.68% higher, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.84%, as of 5.52 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 1.10%.

The futures movements came as a breather after the major indexes suffered two consecutive days of decline. At the end of regular trading, Monday, the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 sank 0.67%, 0.57%, and 0.96%, respectively.

Stock and Bond Prices Under Pressure

In the annual economic symposium at Jackson Hall last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinstated that more systematic interest rate hikes are on the way in the forthcoming months, irrespective of the heightened risk of a recession.

Meanwhile, the major update also led to a value erosion in bond prices, which pushed up the yields. The yield on the two-year Treasury bill was 3.427% on Monday, up from Friday’s 3.391%. This put further pressure on stock prices, which move inversely with bond yields.

Increased Short-Selling Bolsters Speculation of Further Market Decline

Importantly, despite a possible short rally prompted by bottom-fishing investors, the markets are largely expected to be volatile in the coming months.

This speculation was further bolstered by the fact that net short positions against S&P 500 futures have been climbing over the past couple of months, reaching the highest levels in two years. When a short position in a security rises, it reflects traders’ expectations that the price of the security will fall further in the short run. Traders then sell off the security, intending to buy it again when the prices drop further.

More Data on The Way

Tuesday is an action-packed day of several economic data releases. Investors await the home price index for June by the Federal Housing Finance Agency later on Tuesday. Moreover, data on July’s job openings will also be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. These two updates will give investors a further look into the state of the economy.

Also on Tuesday, the report on August’s consumer confidence survey by the Conference Board will reveal how consumers are dealing with elevated prices and borrowing costs.

Moreover, August’s consumer price index (CPI) reading, the most important economic data that will dictate the course of the Fed’s September meeting, will be out on September 13. The data will determine how far the Fed might go with the next round of interest rate hikes.

