Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know

Stock futures dipped early Tuesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve’s economic symposium at Jackson Hole this Friday, as traders remained jittery about another large interest rate hike.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.03% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.06%, as of 3.37 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.07%.

On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to reinforce his support for another round of a 75-basis-point hike in September. This caused renewed concerns across the market.

Moreover, as the Jackson Hole symposium approaches, the 10-year Treasury yield crossed 3% on Monday for the first time in a month.

Last week, the minutes of the FOMC meeting of July divulged that the Fed is most likely to stick to its hawkish stance, willing to risk a recession in order to bring down inflation within the range of 2.25%-2.5% as soon as possible.

The highly uncertain market outlook is expected to keep the markets volatile for the rest of this year. Investors in the U.S. are still weighing the possibility of a tighter-policy-led recession against a strong job market. Experts are of the opinion that cautious sentiments are most likely to weigh the heaviest on big tech and consumer discretionary stocks.

On The Earnings Front

Sentiments during Monday’s extended trading were also mixed, with cloud-software platform provider Zoom (ZM) losing shares after trimming its full-year guidance, and cybersecurity player Palo Alto (PANW) gaining on solid quarterly results.

As the earnings season nears its close, the rally witnessed by Wall Street over the summer also started to lose steam. On Monday, all the three major indexes ended their worst trading day since June, as a result of a broad-based sell-off. The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 ended the regular trading session Monday lower by 1.91%, 2.14%, and 2.66%, respectively.

What’s in Store on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, Macy’s (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) are expected to release their quarterly results.

With regard to economic data, July’s sales data for new homes is scheduled to be reported, which will give us further insight into the depth of the U.S. housing market ‘recession’.

Also, the manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Manager’s Index) for August is expected to be out, giving us a better view of how the manufacturing sector, which is also experiencing a slowdown, has been holding up this month.

