Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 16: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock futures dropped early Tuesday morning as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting on Wednesday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.06% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.17%, as of 5.53 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.20%.

After-hour sentiments were also affected by weak earnings and trimmed outlooks of ZipRecruiter (ZIP) whose shares tanked 5%, and Compass (COMP) whose shares plummeted more than 13%, in the extended trading on Monday.

On Monday, markets were abuzz with news of an unexpected move by China’s administration. Notably, China’s slowing economic growth prompted a surprise cut in interest rates to spur spending and give a push to the economy. Following the news, the dollar strengthened 0.7% against Chinese yuan.

The alarming slowdown in the second-largest economy in the world refueled fears of an economic slowdown in the U.S. of a larger magnitude than expected.

Coming back home, the U.S. is fighting issues of its own. Last week was celebratory, with the July inflation readings coming in better-than-expected, suppressing the concerns of a recession temporarily. However, the rally appears to have been a relief bear-market rally rather than the beginning of a bull market.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the home builder sentiment has tipped into negative this month, pushed by higher costs of owning and building a house. Economists believe that elevated costs have finally brought the U.S. housing market to a recession.

On Wednesday, U.S. retail sales data for July is expected to be out, giving us an insight into how consumer spending on discretionary spending on retail has held up last month.

Keeping to the discussion about retail, major retailers such as Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) are set to release quarterly numbers before the market opens on Tuesday. Also, the quarterly earnings of Target (TGT) and Lowe’s (LOW) are geared up for a Wednesday release.

Wednesday will also bring to us the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which will tell us more about the direction of the next round of interest rate hikes which is due in September.

Disclosure