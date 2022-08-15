tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

After the uptrend last week due to better-than-feared inflation numbers, the U.S. stock market’s direction this week will likely be decided by earnings reported by major retailers, including Walmart and Home Depot. Also, economic releases, like the July Retail Sales report and key housing data could influence investors’ sentiment.

Pre-Market Update

U.S. stock futures traded lower in Monday’s pre-market trading hours ahead of key retail earnings this week. Major U.S. indexes posted strong gains last week on better-than-feared inflation data.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) were down 0.42% and 0.47%, respectively, as of 4.12 a.m. EST, Monday. Furthermore, futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 0.47%.

Favorable Inflation Date Drove Last Week’s Gains

Last week, the S&P 500 advanced 3.25%, marking the fourth consecutive week of positive trends. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones rose 2.71% and 2.92%, respectively. The major indexes gained as inflation cooled down in July, thanks to a decline in gas prices.

The July Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.5% year-over-year but was flat compared to June. The figure was not only lower than the 9.1% rise noted in June but also came below economists’ consensus expectation of 8.7%. Further, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July came in at 9.8%, compared to June’s reading of 11.3%.

The better-than-feared inflation numbers triggered hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease its aggressive rate-hike plans to tame inflation. However, several economists believe that the Fed might not change its stance so soon based on favorable data for just one month.

All Eyes on Retail Earnings

This week, major retailers, including Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW), and TJX Companies (TJX), will be reporting their fiscal second-quarter results. Investors will be keenly watching the numbers reported by these retailers, as well as their guidance, to understand the extent to which inflation and supply chain pressures are impacting their businesses.

Last month, retail giant Walmart spooked investors when it cut its quarterly and full-year earnings outlook due to inflation concerns.

Key Economic Releases

This week, key housing data will be released, including the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Home Market Index for August on Monday, Building Permits as well as Housing Starts for July on Tuesday, and Existing Home Sales for July on Thursday.   

On Wednesday, minutes from the Fed’s July 26-27 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be released. It will likely give additional cues about the Fed’s approach to bringing inflation under control.

One of the key economic releases this week is the U.S. Census Bureau’s July retail sales data, scheduled for Wednesday. The report is crucial to assess the direction of consumer spending amid high inflation.

Other Major News

In other interesting news, billionaire investor George Soros’ firm, Soros Fund Management LLC bought 29,883 shares of Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) for $20.1 million in the second quarter, as disclosed in an August 12 SEC filing. Soros’ firm also bought additional shares in legacy automaker Ford (F), but trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN) to just over 17.8 million shares, down from 19.8 million shares in Q1.

Soros also built up his positions in some big tech stocks. The list includes Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Qualcomm (QCOM), Salesforce (CRM), and Snowflake (SNOW).

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

