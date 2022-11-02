tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today: Futures Up Ahead of Another Interest Rate Hike

Stock futures were mixed on Wednesday morning as investors welcomed the final day of the FOMC meeting. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate hike later on Wednesday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.07%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.03%, as of 6.32 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.15%.

In regular trading Tuesday, the major stock averages ended the day in the red in response to strong job openings data for September. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 ended 0.41%, 0.24%, and 1.02% lower, respectively.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also slipped to 4.052% on Tuesday from 4.074% on Monday, offsetting some of the day’s losses in the stock market.

Labor Market Still Tight

On Tuesday, the Labor Department revealed that in September, total job openings added by employers in the U.S. rose 437,000 sequentially to 10.7 million, hinting at a slightly slowed but tight labor market. The remarkably resilient labor market did not come as welcome news to investors, who took this to be a cue for tighter monetary policy by the Fed. Notably, slowing down the labor market is one of the things on the Fed’s agenda to stabilize prices.

On Friday, the Labor Department also revealed that employers kept vying for skilled workers through the third quarter, leading to a 5% rise in worker wages and benefits. This is a concern as higher wages put pressure on inflation to increase.

Fed Prepares to Hike Interest Rates Again

As traders brace for another possible 75 basis point rate hike later today, more attention will be given to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone of speech. If the tone is as aggressive as it was during August’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, the markets are likely to react negatively. On the other hand, any hint from Powell that the economy is slowing desirably might spark expectations of a slower pace of the Fed’s tightening plans in the coming months. This could lead to a stock market run. However, the latter seems to be unlikely looking at the tight job market.

Moreover, inflation is still likely to be hovering around 8%, which is a far cry from the Fed’s target of 2-3%. This means that the likelihood of a pivot before interest rates are pulled up to at least 4.6%-5% (over the next few months) is very less.

Additionally, Americans increased their spending by 0.6% in September and slowed their pace of saving in the face of higher prices. The spending was more elevated on services such as housing, utilities, and transportation. This data may be considered in the Fed’s policy decision today.

More Data and Earnings Updates to Gauge This Week

On Wednesday, mortgage application data and ADP’s employment report are slated to be released, giving us more details about the housing and labor market amid high mortgage rates and inflation.

On the earnings front, Uber’s (NASDAQ:UBER) solid quarterly report propelled the company’s shares 12% higher.

On Wednesday, big health-care names including CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Humana (NYSE:HUM), and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are set to release their quarterly earnings reports before the market opens. Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA)and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are also expected to report on Wednesday.

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Treasury Yields Rise
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Treasury Yields Rise
15h ago
NDX
SPX
Here’s the Latest on Musk and His Ambitious Blue Bird
Market NewsHere’s the Latest on Musk and His Ambitious Blue Bird
1d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Treasury Yields Climb
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Treasury Yields Climb
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

