Stock Market Today: Markets Open Mixed as Investors Await Key Inflation Data

Last updated 9:42AM EST

U.S. stock indices nudged higher early Monday morning ahead of the week of several key economic updates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.1%, as of 9.42 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) retracted 0.1%.

Last updated 8:43AM EST

U.S. stock futures rose early Monday morning ahead of a power-packed week of several key economic updates.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.20%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) climbed 0.24%, as of 5.42 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced 0.30%.

All eyes will be on November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data which is set to release on Tuesday. Another month of cooling inflation could lead to an eased pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. This means that the central bank might be able to pull off a soft landing.

Importantly, the Fed is expected to make another interest rate hike on Wednesday. A lower-than-expected interest rate hike combined with cooler inflation could lead to a market rally.

Additionally, the central bank’s Chairman Jerome Powell, is expected to make a speech on the Fed’s updated outlook and how the U.S. economy stands currently. This press conference could provide key insights to investors into how the monetary policy might look in the coming months.

The major indexes ended the past week in the red, as the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.77%, 3.37%, and 3.99%, respectively.

The Producer Price Index for November came in higher than expected, much to investors’ dismay. Final demand prices rose 0.3% in November, higher than the expected rate of 0.2%. Nonetheless, traders expect an upbeat CPI report, a sentiment that is reflected in the futures movement.

Disclosure