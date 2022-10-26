Stock Market Today: Futures Down as Uncertainty Looms Over Tech

U.S. stock futures retracted on Wednesday morning after investors mull over possibilities in the upcoming tech earnings, after dismal quarterly results from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) on Tuesday.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 0.05%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.61%, as of 6.49 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retracted 0.53%.

In the pre-market hours of Wednesday, Alphabet shares tumbled more than 6% after it reported top- and bottom-line misses, catalyzed by a significant drop in YouTube advertising revenues. This performance led investors to speculate on the performances and projections of the other tech players that are dependent on ad revenues. This uncertainty is keeping the market fragile and vulnerable to wide swings driven by emotional investing.

This uncertainty spurred a decline in other mega-cap tech stocks in after-hours trading. Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) which will report its earnings after the market closes Wednesday, as well as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) both fell nearly 4% early Wednesday morning.

Having said that, this time around, investors seem to be looking more at the projections and expectations than the actual third-quarter results of companies. It is important to mention Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) here as two safe stocks with solid projections and strong quarterly results.

However, looking at the bigger picture is what makes more sense. Around 30% of U.S. listed companies have already reported earnings, and most of them have done well.

Moreover, with the holiday season just around the corner and no money in consumers’ wallets, it will be interesting to see whether they will make transactions on credit in the ongoing quarter. In that case, companies like Visa (NYSE:V), which reported an earnings beat and a dividend hike on Tuesday, stand to benefit.

