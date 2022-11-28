Stock Market Today: Futures Dip as China Unrest Intensifies

Stock futures fell Monday as the resurgence of another wave of COVID-19 and social unrest related to another bout of economic shutdowns hit the news.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.54%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.75%, as of 6.58 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 0.76%.

Last week was a calm week for the markets with uplifted investor sentiments in general thanks to the Federal Reserve’s positive comments. Representatives of the central bank told investors what they have been wanting to hear for a long time —a slowing pace of interest rate hikes may be on the cards.

The markets clocked gains last week. The Dow gained 1.78%, and the S&P 500 increased 1.53%, whereas the Nasdaq was up 0.72% during the holiday-shortened week.

China Unrest Sparks Concerns Again

Nonetheless, undercurrents were brewing since last week after China once again found itself in the middle of a bad wave of the pandemic despite President Xi Jinping’s strict zero-COVID policy. The fresh wave prompted the government to tighten its grip once again and reimpose COVID controls once again, weeks after Beijing gave hope of easing the restrictions.

By the time the Thanksgiving weekend arrived, various parts of China saw civil disobedience and protests against the prolonged lockdowns which are disrupting life in China to the point of frustration. The unrest impacted Asia trade and prices of oil retreated as demand concerns arose.

However, this is also a time when investors should not indulge in panic. It should be kept in mind that China has been suffering from lockdowns and restrictions for quite some time now, and another round of lockdowns should not make much difference to U.S. investors.

Granted, Chinese stocks are expected to remain volatile in the near future. Nevertheless, going by past trends, Chinese stocks have overcompensated for panicked sell-offs with impressive gains once investor sentiments settled. So, keeping a long-term perspective of well-capitalized and fundamentally strong stocks can be beneficial as fear gives rise to new buying opportunities.

Disclosure