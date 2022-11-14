tiprankstipranks
Stock Market Today: Futures Decline Amid Close Elections, Lower CPI

Stock futures moved lower early Monday morning as the dramatic improvement in investor sentiments eased, following a cooler-than-expected inflation reading.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.26%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) tumbled 0.39%, as of 6.18 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.69%.

Inflation for October came at 7.7% which was below the estimated rate of 7.9%, leading to an inflation relief rally. The bet is that the Federal Reserve might soon slow down its aggressive interest hiking campaign.

Last week, the S&P 500 climbed 5.9%, clinching its best week since June. Being the most sensitive to interest rates, the tech sector saw investors flocking in, leading to the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gaining a remarkable 8.1% last week. Meanwhile, the Dow ended the week 4.2% higher.

The elections are also playing a key role in influencing investor sentiments. The latest is that the Democratic party will retain its control of the Senate after a key win in Nevada, regardless of the outcome of the December 6 runoff election in Georgia. Meanwhile, the Republicans are largely expected to hold the reins of the House, albeit with a slim majority.

Recently, nonbiased analysts have been more tilted toward Republican control of the Senate as well as the House, which would have given the GOP more power to reverse some of the laws passed by President Biden and quickly pass key bills to raise the debt ceiling.

On the earnings front, major retailers are expected to report this week, including Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Target (NYSE:TGT), Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), Macy’s (NYSE:M), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). Numbers posted by these retailers will help investors understand where, what, and how much consumers are shopping with lesser disposable income due to inflation.

The Producer Price Index reading for October is due out on Tuesday, giving us a better look into the economic situation.

