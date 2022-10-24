tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today – Major Indices are Mixed; Manufacturing PMI Misses Expectations

Last Updated at 10:00AM EST

Stock indices are mixed 30 minutes into today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, Nasdaq 100 is down 0.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.4%, and 0.8%, respectively.

On Monday, Markit released its preliminary report for the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, which measures the month-over-month change in manufacturing activity. A number over 50 represents an expansion, whereas anything below 50 represents a contraction. The report came in at 49.9, lower than the expected 51.

It’s worth noting that this indicator has been down-trending ever since its peak in August 2021, when it hit a high of 63.4. As a result, it appears that the manufacturing sector is about to see a contraction in activity for the first time since July 2020.

Indeed, the Federal Reserve is trying to destroy demand in order to cool down inflation. With the central bank expected to continue hiking interest rates, it appears likely that this indicator will continue its downward momentum.

Futures are Up, but Fear Reigns

First Published at 4:14AM EST

Stock futures are up, ahead of major earnings releases this week. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) increased 2.47%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) rose 2.37%. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures similarly rose by 2.39%.

Additionally, Chinese stocks have slipped and Hong Kong stocks have plummeted on re-elected President Xi’s statements. Xi indicated that China will prioritize political ideology over economic growth and cooperation.

The Week Ahead

Some big players are reporting earnings this week, including Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta (META), Boeing (BA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), and Exxon-Mobil (XOM). Investors are showing their excitement about the possibility of earnings beats, leading the indexes to rise accordingly.

However, this plays out against the backdrop of worries of the Fed’s November 2 announcement another interest hike. All indicators point to an interest rate rise of .75 percent, given the high inflation rate of 8.2%. Until we start to see deflation, the Fed is unlikely to pivot from its trajectory of interest rate increases.

Also causing concern among investors is the planned 3rd quarter GDP estimates announcement this Thursday. Given the slowing pace of retail sales, the outlook for the announcement is gloomy. Additionally, the jobless claims release this Thursday will doubtless influence the Fed’s decision.

Given the above, there is likely to be a flurry of investor activity before and after the major earnings releases. At the same time, worries about the macro economy will probably prevent a true surge in the markets.

Oil Stocks Rising, but Biden’s Plan Falling Flat

President Biden’s plan to increase U.S. oil production, in an effort to refill the oil reserves he has released, has left U.S. oil companies unenthused. That’s because the Energy Department wants to lock in a fixed price per barrel. The Wall Street Journal reports that oil companies, recognizing the unstable nature of commodity prices, are reluctant to commit to a fixed price for the future.

Meanwhile, the oil companies have been trying to please their investors by keeping production flat as they increase their dividends. Investors have indeed been flocking to oil stocks: Exxon Mobil (XOM) has risen by nearly 19% in the past three months, and Schlumberger (SLB) has risen by 40% in the same period.

Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >