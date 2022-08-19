tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month faded on heightened fears of a recession.

Stock market futures moved lower early Friday morning as the market looks forward to ending a relatively slow, albeit slightly positive week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.33% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.45%, as of 3.39 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.55%.

Semiconductor giant Applied Materials (AMAT) delivered solid quarterly results and bullish outlook on Thursday evening, leading to a 2% rise in share prices in the after-hours.

At the end of Thursday’s session, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 clocked 0.06%, 0.23%, and 0.26% gains, respectively.

Retail player Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) suffered a loss of nearly 20% on Thursday and around 45% in the extended trading Thursday, after its stakeholder, billionaire investor Ryan Cohen, sold the entirety of his approximately 11% stake. This weighed on the pre-market sentiments on Friday.

The Housing Market Crisis

Moreover, the crisis in the housing market was underscored on Thursday after the National Association of Realtors (NAR) revealed that the sales of existing homes in the U.S. had continued to fall in July. The exorbitant prices of housing and high mortgage rates led to a 20.2% year-over-year decline in existing home sales last month.

Earlier this week, the Commerce Department had revealed that new home construction was down 9.6% month-over-month in July.

Moreover, the NAR also revealed earlier that the home-buyer sentiment has tipped into negative territory this month.

U.S. existing home sales fell in July for the sixth straight month, the longest streak of declines in more than eight years, as higher mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale are cooling this once red-hot market.

All these data solidify the belief that the U.S. housing market has slowed to a recession.

Job Market Still Holding Up

However, on the positive side, the Labor Department announced that in the week ending August 12, there was a slight decline in new applications for unemployment benefits. This reflects the resilience of the job market, though slightly cooler, in the face of broader market weakness.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

