Market News

Stock Market News Today: U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Hints at Break in Hikes

U.S. futures are trending higher on Thursday morning after markets digest a quarter-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Markets did go into a downward spiral last night, following the conflicting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. However, traders have moved past the noise and are happy that the Fed rate hike cycle will come to an end soon.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.93%, 0.52%, and 0.29%, respectively at 5:30 a.m. EST, March 23. Fed Chair Powell mentioned that the U.S. banking system is “sound and resilient” and that the government is well prepared with tools to save depositors money going forward. On the other hand, Yellen asserted that the Fed will not provide “blanket insurance” on all bank deposits.

Although a few traders had expected the Fed to give a pause on rate hikes owing to the banking crisis, the 25 basis point hike is digestible and the possibility of a break in the future is welcoming. On the economic front, weekly jobless claims will be reported today along with new home sales data.

Meanwhile, European indices are trading lower today, following the Fed’s rate hike decision and the comments that followed. The Swiss National Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points to reach 1.5%. Markets also await the rate hike decision by the Bank of England in midday trading today. Expectations are for a 25 basis point hike as U.K.’s inflation data came in hotter-than-expected at 10.4% in February.

Asia-Pacific Markets Remained Mixed

Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session mixed today, as U.S. markets tumbled following the Fed’s rate hike decision the previous night.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day higher by 2.34%, 0.64%, and 0.87%, respectively.

Further, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished the trading session down 0.17% and 0.29%, respectively.

Disclosure

