Stock Market News Today: U.S. Futures Inch Up After a Volatile Trading Day

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today: U.S. Futures Inch Up After a Volatile Trading Day

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.68%, 0.39%, and 0.23%, respectively, as of 4:50 a.m. EST, Thursday. Tech-laden Nasdaq index continued its upswing on better-than-expected results from chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Traders have digested the comments from the Fed’s meeting minutes, which were released yesterday. The Fed’s tone remained hawkish, in contradiction to several traders’ hope for any signs of relaxation. The stubbornly high inflation, and the tight labor market situation, which is pushing up wages and prices, are causing concern among several Fed officials. Some officials may even push for a 50 basis point rate hike going forward. Inflation remains “well above” the targeted rate of 2%, and the Fed is going to continue increasing the rates to tame inflation.  

Traders await the second estimate for the gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, which is scheduled to be released today. Also, the weekly jobless claims number will be released today, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Further, speeches from the President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, Raphael Bostic, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly may provide more insights on the future course of monetary policy.

Notable companies reporting earnings today include Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Block (NYSE:SQ), and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA).

European indices are trading mixed following the Fed’s minutes from the recent FOMC meeting.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on Fed’s Hawkish Comments

The Asia-Pacific markets ended mixed today after hearing minutes of the Fed’s meeting that pointed to the continuous interest rate hike scenario. South Korea’s Kospi closed the day in the green up 0.89% after the Bank of Korea held interest rates constant at 3.5% in tandem with expectations.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day in the red, down 0.35%, 0.11%, and 0.31%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japan’s indices remained closed for trading today on account of the Emperor’s birthday.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Finish Lower after Fed Minutes Release
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Finish Lower after Fed Minutes Release
15h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Fall as Recent Carnage Continues
NDX
SPX
This Week’s Major Earnings – February 20-24, 2023
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Finish Lower after Fed Minutes Release
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Finish Lower after Fed Minutes Release
15h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Fall as Recent Carnage Continues
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Fall as Recent Carnage Continues
2d ago
NDX
SPX
This Week’s Major Earnings – February 20-24, 2023
Market NewsThis Week’s Major Earnings – February 20-24, 2023
4d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >