Stock Market News Today: U.S. Futures Inch Up After a Volatile Trading Day

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.68%, 0.39%, and 0.23%, respectively, as of 4:50 a.m. EST, Thursday. Tech-laden Nasdaq index continued its upswing on better-than-expected results from chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Traders have digested the comments from the Fed’s meeting minutes, which were released yesterday. The Fed’s tone remained hawkish, in contradiction to several traders’ hope for any signs of relaxation. The stubbornly high inflation, and the tight labor market situation, which is pushing up wages and prices, are causing concern among several Fed officials. Some officials may even push for a 50 basis point rate hike going forward. Inflation remains “well above” the targeted rate of 2%, and the Fed is going to continue increasing the rates to tame inflation.

Traders await the second estimate for the gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, which is scheduled to be released today. Also, the weekly jobless claims number will be released today, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Further, speeches from the President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, Raphael Bostic, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly may provide more insights on the future course of monetary policy.

Notable companies reporting earnings today include Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Block (NYSE:SQ), and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA).

European indices are trading mixed following the Fed’s minutes from the recent FOMC meeting.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on Fed’s Hawkish Comments

The Asia-Pacific markets ended mixed today after hearing minutes of the Fed’s meeting that pointed to the continuous interest rate hike scenario. South Korea’s Kospi closed the day in the green up 0.89% after the Bank of Korea held interest rates constant at 3.5% in tandem with expectations.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day in the red, down 0.35%, 0.11%, and 0.31%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japan’s indices remained closed for trading today on account of the Emperor’s birthday.

