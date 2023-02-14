tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today: Futures Volatile Ahead of CPI Data

Stock futures are swinging wildly as traders await key inflation data today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are trading marginally in the green as of 5:30 a.m. EST, Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading along with the retail sales data for January is due today, January 14, at 8:30 a.m. EST. In simple terms, the CPI measures the average change in prices paid by consumers over a period of time for a basket of goods.

Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 0.4% over December, and compared to January 2022, the inflation figure is expected to reach 6.2%. Meanwhile, the core CPI number, which excludes food and energy prices, is expected to rise 0.3% over December and 5.5% compared to the same month last year.  

The CPI will determine if the prices of goods and services are falling or rising. If the number comes higher than expected, the markets will most likely bleed during the trading session today. However, if the number comes in lower than expected, it will spark optimism among traders and lead to expectations of a dovish Fed policy.

Companies reporting earnings today include beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), travel platform Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), owner of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The earnings of these companies may likely reflect real consumer spending behavior in an inflationary environment.

On the other hand, all major European indices are trading in positive territory, as traders hope for good news from the U.S. CPI data.

Asia-Pacific Markets Remain Mixed

Chinese indices ended the trading session mixed today ahead of the U.S. CPI release. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.24%. Meanwhile, Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended up 0.28% and 0.06%, respectively.

Japan reportedly announced Kazuo Ueda as the next Governor of the Bank of Japan, as per Reuters. The Nikkei and Topix closed up 0.64% and 0.78%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Start the Week with a Bang
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Start the Week with a Bang
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Super Bowl Stocks – First Watch The Commercials, Then Watch Their Stocks
NDX
SPX
Major Earnings This Week – February 13-17, 2023
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

