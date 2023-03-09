Stock Market News Today: Futures Under Pressure Following Powell’s Double Down

U.S. futures are trading in negative territory on Thursday, following another speech from Fed Chair Powell in front of the House Financial Services Committee, last evening. Although Powell stated that no firm decision on the rate hike has been made, his speech carried a strong hawkish tone.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.65%, 0.38%, and 0.22%, respectively, at 5:00 a.m. EST, March 9.

Further, stronger-than-expected jobs data for February pushed traders to believe that a higher interest rate hike is more likely in the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for March 21-22, 2023. Markets are factoring in a 50 basis point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting. Also, the market’s targeted terminal rate expectation has now jumped to between 5.50% to 5.75%.

U.S. initial jobless claims will be released today for the week ending March 3. Moreover, February’s unemployment data will be released on March 10, and both these economic data points will determine the Fed’s future rate actions.

On the earnings front, Chinese e-commerce player JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and American retailer BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) report results today.

Meanwhile, European indices are trading in the red today, in anticipation of a higher rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Mixed

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed today, as markets digested hawkish comments from the U.S. Fed Chair. On the other hand, signs of cooling inflation in China gave some relief to investors. For February, China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose only 1% year-over-year, the slowest since February 2022.

Following a volatile day, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day down 0.63%, 0.22%, and 0.14%, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day up 0.63% and 0.97%, respectively, as the Bank of Japan began its two-day monetary policy meeting today.

