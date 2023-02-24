Stock Market News Today: Futures Trend Down Ahead of Key Economic Data

U.S. futures are trending down today after facing a roller coaster trading day on February 23. Muted gross domestic product (GDP) figure and a sixth straight week of low jobless claims, coupled with mixed earnings reports kept traders on their toes.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.65%, 0.30%, and 0.20%, respectively, as of 5:00 a.m. EST, Friday.

Today, investors await key economic data including the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report to be released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis at 8:30 a.m. EST. The PCE measures the change in the prices of goods and services bought by consumers. Both investors and bank officials consider PCE as a better gauge of inflation as it includes a wider coverage of goods and services, as compared to the consumer price index (CPI).

As per economists polled by Dow Jones, the core PCE reading for January is expected to rise by 4.4% on an annual basis, while growing 0.5% from the previous month.

The other two important readings due today are the personal income and consumer spending reports. January’s personal income reading is expected to rise 1.2% over the prior month, while the metric had grown only 0.2% in December. At the same time, January’s consumer spending is expected to increase by 1.4%, while the same metric had shown a decline of 0.2% in December.

Additionally, new home sales figures are due today at 10:00 a.m. EST. January’s figure is expected to show a rise of 0.6%, much smaller compared to a rise of 2.3% in the previous month.

All these economic data will indicate the consumer’s strength while displaying the impact of inflationary pressures. The Federal Reserve will decide on the future course of monetary policy based on the combination of all the economic indicators.

The GDP figures released yesterday also came in lower than expected. In the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, U.S. GDP grew at 2.7% versus estimates of 2.9% and 3.2% in the third quarter. Also, the weekly jobless claims number came in at 192,000, a decline of 3,000 in the week ended February 16.

European indices are trading higher today on a slew of economic data and solid earnings releases.

Asia-Pacific Markets

The Asia-Pacific markets ended mixed today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day in the red, down 1.68%, 0.62%, and 0.51%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix closed up 1.29% and 0.67%, respectively.

