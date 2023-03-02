Stock Market News Today: Futures Remain Volatile as Yields Climb Higher

U.S. futures are trading mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) up 0.12%, lifted by stronger-than-expected results and guidance from software providers, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) after the markets closed on March 1, 2023. On the other hand, futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and S&P 500 (SPX) are down 0.65%, and 0.48%, respectively, as of 4:30 a.m. EST, March 2.

A majority of stock indices finished the trading session mixed on the first day of March. Notably, 10-year Treasury’s marked their highest yield of 4%, last seen in November 2022. Also, the 2-year Treasury yields peaked 4.89% yesterday, its highest since 2006. Seemingly, bonds remain one of the most attractive destinations for investors to park their corpus, currently.

Moving into March, traders seem less optimistic about the future. Fears of bigger rate hikes and an impending recession are creeping into traders’ minds. There are fewer chances of any positive momentum building in the markets in the rest of the week.

Economic data releasing today include initial jobless claims and productivity data. Also, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak today afternoon, and markets will be looking to gauge the Fed’s stance from the speech.

On the earnings front, retailers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), and Macy’s (NYSE:M) as well as semiconductor players Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are slated to report today.

Meanwhile, European indices are trending lower this morning in anticipation of eurozone inflation data for February to be released during the day.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mostly in the Red

A majority of Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session down today, as markets anticipate a potentially larger interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices closed down 0.92%, 0.05%, and 0.33%, respectively.

Concurrently, Japan’s indices also closed marginally lower, with Nikkei down 0.06% and Topix down 0.16%.

