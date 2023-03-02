Stock Market News Today: Futures Remain Volatile as Yields Climb Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Remain Volatile as Yields Climb Higher

U.S. futures are trading mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) up 0.12%, lifted by stronger-than-expected results and guidance from software providers, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) after the markets closed on March 1, 2023. On the other hand, futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and S&P 500 (SPX) are down 0.65%, and 0.48%, respectively, as of 4:30 a.m. EST, March 2.

A majority of stock indices finished the trading session mixed on the first day of March. Notably, 10-year Treasury’s marked their highest yield of 4%, last seen in November 2022. Also, the 2-year Treasury yields peaked 4.89% yesterday, its highest since 2006. Seemingly, bonds remain one of the most attractive destinations for investors to park their corpus, currently.

Moving into March, traders seem less optimistic about the future. Fears of bigger rate hikes and an impending recession are creeping into traders’ minds. There are fewer chances of any positive momentum building in the markets in the rest of the week.

Economic data releasing today include initial jobless claims and productivity data. Also, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak today afternoon, and markets will be looking to gauge the Fed’s stance from the speech.

On the earnings front, retailers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), and Macy’s (NYSE:M) as well as semiconductor players Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are slated to report today.

Meanwhile, European indices are trending lower this morning in anticipation of eurozone inflation data for February to be released during the day.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mostly in the Red

A majority of Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session down today, as markets anticipate a potentially larger interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices closed down 0.92%, 0.05%, and 0.33%, respectively.

Concurrently, Japan’s indices also closed marginally lower, with Nikkei down 0.06% and Topix down 0.16%.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Remain Under Pressure to Begin March
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Remain Under Pressure to Begin March
15h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Stocks End February on a Low Note
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Bulls Finish Today’s Session in Control
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Remain Under Pressure to Begin March
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Remain Under Pressure to Begin March
15h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Stocks End February on a Low Note
Market NewsStock Market News Today – Stocks End February on a Low Note
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Bulls Finish Today’s Session in Control
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Bulls Finish Today’s Session in Control
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >