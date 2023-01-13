Stock Market News Today: Futures Dip Despite Cooler Inflation in December

Encouraging Inflation Data Fails to Excite Stock Market Futures Traders

Stock market futures dipped early Friday morning after December’s consumer price index data (CPI), the most used measure of inflation, showed cooler price hikes. However, after the initial excitement, the futures market is likely to be focusing on the fact that the reading was in-line with expectations and not below that. Also, at 6.5%, the year-over-year reading still remains much higher than the Federal Reserve’s target inflation reading of 2%-3%.



Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 0.28% while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched down 0.3%, as of 7:00 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures retreated 0.53%.

Cooler Inflation Spurs Relief Rally

The CPI for December showed a 0.1% month-over-month decline. Also, the year-over-year price increase was lower than that of November. These encouraging data gave investors a reason to rejoice, and the market closed higher than it began.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 clinched gains of 0.64%, 0.34%, and 0.5%, respectively.

The Nasdaq Composite clocked a five-day winning streak. A rally this long was last seen in the tech stock-laden index in July last year. The index has gained 4.1% so far this week as investors began to regain confidence in oversold and beaten-down tech stocks.

The S&P 500 and the Dow are also likely to close the week with gains. Both indexes are up 2.3% and 1.7% respectively.

However, as the day wore out, the markets appeared to have moved over the initial joy and begun to look ahead into the next round of interest rate hikes. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again in the FOMC meeting at the end of the month. Experts believe that the hike will be somewhere between 25-50 basis points this time. Despite the slower pace, the Fed is not likely to pivot soon and is just testing the waters slowly to try to pull off a soft-landing.

Economic Events on Friday

On Friday, investors will hear comments on the economy and possibly the Fed’s policy path from Boston Fed President Susan Collins and two other senior Fed officials.

Quarterly earnings releases of several big banks are also due on Friday, giving investors the first look at how the financial sector has performed in the final quarter of 2022. Some of the banks lined up for Friday are Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), shadow bank BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and more.

