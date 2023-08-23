Stock Market News Today, 8/23/23 – Futures in Green with Nvidia Earnings in Sight

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 8/23/23 – Futures in Green with Nvidia Earnings in Sight
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 8/23/23 – Futures in Green with Nvidia Earnings in Sight

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are climbing higher on Wednesday as investors look ahead to chip giant Nvidia’s results. Also reporting today are several software companies and American retail players.  

U.S. Futures are in the green this morning, as traders anticipate earnings from AI behemoth Nvidia (NVDA). Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are higher by 0.71%, 0.51%, and 0.37%, respectively, at 4:20 a.m., EST, August 23. Notably, WTI crude oil is inching lower today, hovering over $79.15 per barrel as of the last check.

Nvidia has been one of the major beneficiaries of the AI race. It remains to be seen if the chip giant’s Q2 results live up to the optimism. Also reporting today is software company Snowflake (SNOW), with expectations running high on whether it can continue its winning streak in Q2.

Rating agency, Standard & Poor’s downgraded five U.S. regional banks on Monday night. The agency cited “tough operating conditions” including interest rates, loan-to-deposit ratios, and commercial real estate exposure as reasons for the “stable” outlook. As per a Financial Times report, global stocks are poised to lock in the worst month for the year so far. The first half of 2023 saw material gains in stock prices, but the rising interest rates in the U.S. and the faltering Chinese economy are dampening investor sentiment.    

Retailers reported mixed performances yesterday, dragging down stocks of Macy’s (M) and Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS). Meanwhile, shares of Lowe’s (LOW) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) rose on solid performances. Reporting today is another set of retailers including Peloton (PTON), Foot Locker (FL), and Kohl’s (KSS).

On the economic front, we will receive data on August’s S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, MBA Mortgage Applications, Build Permits, and New Home Sales.

Elsewhere, European markets are trading higher on Wednesday morning. The eurozone’s purchasing managers’ index (PMIs) came in lower than expected owing to softer services activity.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish Mixed on Wednesday

Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading session mixed on Wednesday following a slew of economic releases. Australia’s flash PMI contracted in August, while Japan’s reading showed an improvement over July. At the same time, Singapore’s core inflation grew by 3.8% in July, in line with consensus.  

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher by 0.31%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended down by 1.34% and 2.14%, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.48% and 0.50%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

VDE: An Attractive ETF to Capitalize on Energy-Stock Momentum
Stock Analysis & IdeasVDE: An Attractive ETF to Capitalize on Energy-Stock Momentum
7h ago
COP
CVX
Stock Market News Today, 8/22/23 – Stocks Fall as Financial Sector Leads Decline
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/21/23 – Stocks Close Mixed as Tech Sector Rallies
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

VDE: An Attractive ETF to Capitalize on Energy-Stock Momentum
Stock Analysis & IdeasVDE: An Attractive ETF to Capitalize on Energy-Stock Momentum
7h ago
COP
CVX
Stock Market News Today, 8/22/23 – Stocks Fall as Financial Sector Leads Decline
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/22/23 – Stocks Fall as Financial Sector Leads Decline
13h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/21/23 – Stocks Close Mixed as Tech Sector Rallies
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/21/23 – Stocks Close Mixed as Tech Sector Rallies
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >