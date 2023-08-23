Stock Market News Today, 8/23/23 – Futures in Green with Nvidia Earnings in Sight

U.S. Futures are in the green this morning, as traders anticipate earnings from AI behemoth Nvidia (NVDA). Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are higher by 0.71%, 0.51%, and 0.37%, respectively, at 4:20 a.m., EST, August 23. Notably, WTI crude oil is inching lower today, hovering over $79.15 per barrel as of the last check.

Nvidia has been one of the major beneficiaries of the AI race. It remains to be seen if the chip giant’s Q2 results live up to the optimism. Also reporting today is software company Snowflake (SNOW), with expectations running high on whether it can continue its winning streak in Q2.

Rating agency, Standard & Poor’s downgraded five U.S. regional banks on Monday night. The agency cited “tough operating conditions” including interest rates, loan-to-deposit ratios, and commercial real estate exposure as reasons for the “stable” outlook. As per a Financial Times report, global stocks are poised to lock in the worst month for the year so far. The first half of 2023 saw material gains in stock prices, but the rising interest rates in the U.S. and the faltering Chinese economy are dampening investor sentiment.

Retailers reported mixed performances yesterday, dragging down stocks of Macy’s (M) and Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS). Meanwhile, shares of Lowe’s (LOW) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) rose on solid performances. Reporting today is another set of retailers including Peloton (PTON), Foot Locker (FL), and Kohl’s (KSS).

On the economic front, we will receive data on August’s S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, MBA Mortgage Applications, Build Permits, and New Home Sales.

Elsewhere, European markets are trading higher on Wednesday morning. The eurozone’s purchasing managers’ index (PMIs) came in lower than expected owing to softer services activity.

Asia-Pacific Markets Finish Mixed on Wednesday

Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading session mixed on Wednesday following a slew of economic releases. Australia’s flash PMI contracted in August, while Japan’s reading showed an improvement over July. At the same time, Singapore’s core inflation grew by 3.8% in July, in line with consensus.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher by 0.31%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended down by 1.34% and 2.14%, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.48% and 0.50%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure