Stock Market News Today, 8/10/23 – Futures Up with July CPI Print in Focus
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 8/10/23 – Futures Up with July CPI Print in Focus

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are trading higher on Thursday as traders anticipate the much-awaited CPI print today. July’s inflation data, along with other economic indicators, will guide the Federal Reserve in forming its interest rate decision in September’s FOMC meeting.  

U.S. Futures are trending higher on Thursday morning, as traders await key inflation data today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.70%, 0.64%, and 0.59%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, August 10. WTI crude oil is also trending higher, hovering over $84.60 per barrel as of the last check.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July is due for release at 8:30 a.m., EST today. Economists expect the CPI to rise by 0.2% from June and increase by 3.3% for the twelve months ending July. Meanwhile, weekly Initial Jobless Claims data is also due later today. Both indicators are widely watched by the Federal Reserve in forming their monetary policy decisions. This will be followed by another popular Fed gauge, the Producer Price Index (PPI), due tomorrow, August 11. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet in September, and markets worldwide are speculating whether the Fed will hike or pause interest rates at the upcoming meeting.  

Turning to earnings, The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) reported mixed Q2FY23 results yesterday, with a declining subscriber count. Even so, Disney shares rose on news that it has decided to increase the prices of its ad-free streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, and crack down on password sharing. Also, shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) rose in extended trading after posting better-than-expected second-quarter Fiscal 2023 results. Notable companies reporting today include Chinese tech giant Alibaba (BABA), Ralph Lauren (RL), and Six Flags (SIX).

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in positive territory on Thursday following solid corporate earnings releases. Also, traders anticipate the U.S. CPI data due later today.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mostly in Green

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices finished in the green on Thursday. Japan’s wholesale inflation rate for July came in lower than June’s, rising 3.6% for the month. The news pushed Japanese stocks higher. Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended higher by 0.84% and 0.92%, respectively.  

Similarly, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished near the flat line, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished higher by 0.31% and 0.10%, respectively.

Disclosure

