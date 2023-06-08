tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 8/06/23 – Futures Down as Traders Pullback on the Rally

U.S. Futures are down this morning in the absence of any suitable stimulant to spur direction. Future on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) are down 0.18% and 0.04%, respectively, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are near the flatline at 4:30 a.m., EST, June 8. On Wednesday, Boeing (NYSE:BA) was sued for allegedly stealing trade secrets from Wilson Aerospace, a Colorado-based family-run tools company. Earnings season is nearly over, with a few stocks still making huge impacts on the markets.

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) plunged in after-hours trading after the company reported mixed earnings for Q1FY23 and the news of its CEO’s exit. Similarly, Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock cratered nearly 20% in extended trading yesterday on a conservative outlook for Fiscal 2024, despite beating estimates. Moreover, shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) dipped about 9% on Wednesday after the processed food company reported mixed results for Q3FY23 and a weak profit guide for Fiscal 2023.

Meanwhile, traders await the Fed’s interest rate decision scheduled for June 14, after they assess the weekly initial jobless claims data due today and the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) numbers due on June 13 and 14, respectively. A majority of market participants expect the Fed to hold rates steady at the upcoming FOMC meeting.

On the earnings front, DocuSign (NYSE:DOCU), FuelCell Energy (NYSE:FCEL), and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) report today.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading mixed today, as global markets experience a slight pullback in the rally experienced at the beginning of the week.

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices ended the trading session mixed today on a series of economic data sets. Australia’s trade surplus declined more than expected in April. On the other side, Japan’s annualized gross domestic product (GDP) figure for the first quarter was revised upwards to 2.7% (from 1.6%). Also today, the Reserve Bank of India held rates steady at 6.5%, in line with expectations.

Notably, the U.S. Commerce Department released a statement on International Trade that showed that China’s share of U.S. imports is continuing to decline. China contributed 15.4% of U.S. goods imports for the year ending April 2023, its smallest share since October 2006. The figures signal a victory for America’s efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese products.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day up 0.25% and 0.49%, respectively, while the Shenzhen Component index closed up by 0.13%.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended down by 0.85% and 0.67%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

