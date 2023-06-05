tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 6/05/23 – Futures Mixed After Friday’s Strong Surge

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Monday morning after markets ended last week on a strong note, thanks to the robust May jobs report that reflected a resilient economy. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were down 0.21%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.01% and 0.12%, respectively, at 4.59 a.m., EST, June 5.

Moreover, over the weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the debt ceiling bill into law, addressing fears about a potential default. With Friday’s strong surge, the S&P 500 gained 1.83% last week, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 advanced over 2% and 1.74%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the strong May jobs market has sparked uncertainty on whether the Federal Reserve will continue or pause its interest rate hikes to bring inflation under control. All eyes are now on the Fed’s June 13-14 meeting. Ahead of Fed’s blackout period and the crucial rate-hike decision, traders will look at three economic releases this week for more cues – May’s ISM Services PMI and April’s Factory Orders on Monday, and April’s Consumer Credit report on Wednesday.

Oil futures were up on Monday, as Saudi Arabia announced its decision to slash its output by an additional 1 million barrels per day from July. Saudi’s latest cut is on top of a broader deal by the OPEC+ to limit supply into 2024, as the group aims to address the declining oil prices.    

Elsewhere, European indices were muted, as traders absorbed the U.S. debt ceiling deal and Euro zone inflation data released last week.

Most Asia-Pacific Indices Rise on Monday

Most Asia-Pacific indices closed Monday on a positive note following the surge in U.S. stocks last week and in reaction to the news on the debt ceiling agreement. In particular, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices rose 2.2% and 1.7% higher, respectively, with Nikkei touching its 33-year intraday high.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index witnessed a 0.84% gain, extending the 4% gain seen on Friday.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.07%, while the Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.47%. 

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

