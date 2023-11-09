Stock Market News Today, 11/9/23 – Futures Fall on Fading Investor Enthusiasm

U.S. Futures are trending lower on Thursday following a busy day of mixed earnings, yesterday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down by 0.13%, 0.11%, and 0.05%, respectively, at 3:40 a.m. EST, November 9.

Traders are closely watching Federal Reserve officials speak their minds on the state of the U.S. economy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also set to speak today. Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is floating near 4.49% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are going down steadily, hovering near $75.79 per barrel as of the last check.

Remarkably, the historic strike between Hollywood studios and the SAG-AFTRA has finally come to an end today, with a unanimous vote from the actor’s negotiating committee. In the meantime, EV king Tesla (TSLA) is raising prices of the long-range versions of Model 3 and Model Y by RMB 1,500 and RMB 2,500, respectively, effective today. Also, shares of Walt Disney (DIS), Twilio (TWLO), Affirm (AFRM), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), MGM Resorts (MGM), and Duolingo (DUOL) jumped in after-hours trading yesterday on solid quarterly results.

Traders also anticipate the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims figures today. Notable earnings expected today include AstraZeneca (AZN), Sony (SONY), Li Auto (LI), Illumina (ILMN), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Plug Power (PLUG), and Blink Charging (BLNK), among others.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the red on Thursday following the sentiment from their U.S. counterparts.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly End Higher

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended in the green on Thursday following positive economic data out of China. The mainland’s National Bureau of Statistics showed that the consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.2% year-over-year and the PPI fell 2.6% in October.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended lower by 0.33%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended up by 0.03% and 0.20%, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 1.49% and 1.26%, respectively.

