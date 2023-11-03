tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 11/3/23 – Futures Jittery as Apple Falls and Traders Eye Jobs Report
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 11/3/23 – Futures Jittery as Apple Falls and Traders Eye Jobs Report

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are jittery in the wee hours of Friday morning as traders parse through Apple’s disappointing forecast for the fourth quarter. At the same time, traders are awaiting the all-important October Non-Farm Payrolls data, due for release this morning.

U.S. Futures are jittery in the wee hours of Friday morning, as iPhone maker Apple’s (AAPL) weak Q4 outlook disappointed investors. AAPL stock fell 3.4% in extended trade yesterday despite posting a Q3 beat. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) are down by 0.35% and 0.16%, respectively, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are marginally higher by 0.01%, at 4:13 a.m. EST, November 3.

Even so, the three major averages are on track for a solid positive finish to the trading week. Thanks in part to the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady and the retreating treasury yields. Further, the stronger-than-expected Jobless Claims figure of 217,000 for the week ending October 28, showed signs of a cooling labor market and boosted investor sentiment.

Importantly, traders await the Non-Farm Payrolls data this morning. The U.S. is expected to have added 180,000 jobs in October, compared to the sky-high figure of 336,000 job additions in September. Any deviation from the expectation could rattle the markets today. Plus, the jobs report could influence the Fed’s monetary policy decision come December.

Notably, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield receded yesterday and is floating near 4.66% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are hovering near $82.76 per barrel as of the last check.

Remarkably, Block (SQ) shares also jumped over 18% in after-hours trading after the company reported impressive Q3 results. Also, DraftKings stock (DKNG) gained about 8% in after-hours trading attributed to the company’s stronger-than-expected Q3 results and increased full-year outlook. Interestingly, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven charges in a Manhattan court yesterday. The crypto king is still pleading his innocence and will file an appeal with a higher court.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading higher on Friday after the Bank of England (BOE) kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row, yesterday. Markets are also moving as better-than-expected earnings from several European companies kept investors’ enthusiasm intact.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices ended higher today following positive economic data from the region. Chinese stocks buoyed as the mainland’s service sector expanded in October with the Caixin services purchasing managers index (PMI) standing at 50.4. Meanwhile, Japanese markets remained closed for trading today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes finished higher by 2.69%, 0.71%, and 1.22%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Stock Market News Today, 11/3/23 – Futures Jittery as Apple Falls and Traders Eye Jobs Report
