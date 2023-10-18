Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Unveils Plan to Expand Commercial Vehicle Business

Automobile maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is shooting for the sky and hoping to tighten further its grip on a market where it is already an established leader. In a Wednesday announcement, the company unveiled “Pro One,” which it regarded as its “enhanced strategic offensive.” Stellantis said its Pro One strategy is a plan to expand its Commercial Vehicles business by offering more professional models for six of its car brands: Citroën, FIAT, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall.

For Stellantis, the Commercial Vehicles business is a core segment of its operations, accounting for one-third of its net revenues. But with the company’s Dare Forward 2030 plans, it wants to move beyond the 1.6 million annual sales it records from the segment. Stellantis said Pro One will bring it closer to its 2030 goals, which include doubling its revenue, increasing electric vehicle sales by 40%, and generating €5 billion in service revenues.

In addition, a fully renewed van lineup for each brand will be presented as part of the Stellantis Pro One launch on October 23, including second-generation zero-emission powertrains, a unique hydrogen solution, full connectivity, and top-level autonomous driving assistance systems. At the same time, the North American vehicle lineup will be revived with electrified vans and pickups, such as the Ram ProMaster EV and 2025 Ram 1500 REV.

Is STLA a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on STLA stock based on six Buys, one Hold, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average STLA price target of $25.43 per share implies a 28.79% upside potential.

