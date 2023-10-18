Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Unveils Plan to Expand Commercial Vehicle Business

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Unveils Plan to Expand Commercial Vehicle Business
Market News

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Unveils Plan to Expand Commercial Vehicle Business

Story Highlights

Stellantis said its Pro One strategy is a plan to expand its Commercial Vehicles business by offering more professional models.

Automobile maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is shooting for the sky and hoping to tighten further its grip on a market where it is already an established leader. In a Wednesday announcement, the company unveiled “Pro One,” which it regarded as its “enhanced strategic offensive.” Stellantis said its Pro One strategy is a plan to expand its Commercial Vehicles business by offering more professional models for six of its car brands: Citroën, FIAT, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall.

For Stellantis, the Commercial Vehicles business is a core segment of its operations, accounting for one-third of its net revenues. But with the company’s Dare Forward 2030 plans, it wants to move beyond the 1.6 million annual sales it records from the segment. Stellantis said Pro One will bring it closer to its 2030 goals, which include doubling its revenue, increasing electric vehicle sales by 40%, and generating €5 billion in service revenues.

In addition, a fully renewed van lineup for each brand will be presented as part of the Stellantis Pro One launch on October 23, including second-generation zero-emission powertrains, a unique hydrogen solution, full connectivity, and top-level autonomous driving assistance systems. At the same time, the North American vehicle lineup will be revived with electrified vans and pickups, such as the Ram ProMaster EV and 2025 Ram 1500 REV.

Is STLA a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on STLA stock based on six Buys, one Hold, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average STLA price target of $25.43 per share implies a 28.79% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Stellantis Pro One: Commercial Vehicles Offensive to Boost Global Leadership
Press ReleasesStellantis Pro One: Commercial Vehicles Offensive to Boost Global Leadership
5h ago
STLA
Stellantis announces cancellation of CES 2024 plans
The FlyStellantis announces cancellation of CES 2024 plans
1d ago
STLA
Stellantis Announces Cancellation of CES® 2024 Plans
Press ReleasesStellantis Announces Cancellation of CES® 2024 Plans
1d ago
STLA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >