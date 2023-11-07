Stellantis’ (NYSE:STLA) New Electric Vehicle Might Defeat the Purpose

There was an old joke once about the electric vehicle and how it was likely a good idea for them to tow their own gas-powered generator in case they ran out of charge away from a charging station. That joke might have just become a dark reality thanks to Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), who’s planning to do just that, in a sense. Investors aren’t exactly pleased, either, with Stellantis shares dropping almost 1.5% in light of the news.

The new Stellantis line of Ram trucks—known as the Ramcharger—won’t be towing their generator, however. Oh, no…rather, the generator will be built-in and gas-powered. Thus, should the Ram run out of battery power on a drive, all one need do is stop, fire up the generator, and recharge the engine from the generator.

The generator’s engine is worthy of a smaller car, even an SUV, as it’s a 3.6 liter V6 engine. Stellantis is already referring to this as the “…ultimate answer for battery-electric trucks,” though one can’t help but wonder why they just don’t make the car run on gas since it basically is anyway.

Meanwhile, Stellantis is underscoring its electrical ambitions by building up the infrastructure as well. Recent reports noted that Stellantis is dropping $3.2 billion on a new battery factory in Belvidere, Illinois. This is the site of a former vehicle plant that shut down back in February and reports note production will start up once more in 2027.

Is Stellantis a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on STLA stock based on 16 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average STLA price target of $25.64 per share implies 32.95% upside potential.

