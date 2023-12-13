Stars Continue to Align for Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO)

The buzz around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has pushed shares of its developer, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), nearly 6% higher over the past month. The latest changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) and favorable views from Wall Street could potentially keep this rally going.

First, GTA 6 is expected to be released sometime in 2025. Earlier this month, the game’s trailer notched over four million views on YouTube within hours of its launch. GTA 6 is anticipated to be the biggest evolution in the GTA series, yet. Its predecessor had notched $1 billion in sales within three days of its launch.

Second, TTWO is being added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, effective December 18. This inclusion follows Seagen’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) removal from the index after its $43 billion acquisition by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Third, Wolfe Research’s Peter Supino has initiated coverage on TTWO with a Buy rating and a $186 price target. TD Cowen’s Doug Creutz also has a Buy rating on TTWO alongside a $173 price target.

Is Take-Two a Buy, Sell, or a Hold?

Shares of the company have rallied nearly 53% over the past year. Meanwhile, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Take-Two Interactive and the average TTWO price target of $166.16 implies a modest 5.7% potential upside in the stock.

