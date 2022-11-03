Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) Releases Earnings Report: Shares Gain in After-Hours

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) gained over 3% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.81, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.72 per share.

Sales increased by 3.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $8.41 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $8.316 billion.

What is the Target Price for SBUX Stock?

SBUX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 10 Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average SBUX stock price target of $100.20 implies 18.27% upside potential.

Disclosure