tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stage Is Set for Dell’s (NYSE:DELL) Q2 Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Dell Technologies may deliver another impressive quarter on the back of balanced growth across its business segments and increasing digital transformation.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 after the market closes on August 25. The performance of the company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG) operating segments is expected to remain solid in the to-be-reported quarter.

Despite the complex macroeconomic environment, this multinational information technology company has been focusing on disciplined cost management, which translated into improved profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Now, let’s take a look at consensus expectations and factors that might have influenced Dell’s results.

Consensus Estimates Look Impressive

For the second quarter of 2022, the Street expects DELL to post earnings of $1.64 per share, near the higher end of Dell’s guided range of $1.55-$1.70 per share.

Further, the consensus estimate for the company’s revenues stands at $26.49 billion, closer to the low end of the $26.1 billion to $27.1 billion range guided by the company.

Interestingly, the company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Key Catalysts in Q2

Dell is upbeat about strong spending in the IT space, ongoing digital transformation and transition toward multi-cloud ecosystems. The company has taken several strategic initiatives to bolster its place in the multi-cloud space.

Dell’s fiscal first quarter was the fifth straight quarter in which its ISG business witnessed growth. The trend is expected to continue on the back of growing IT spending on infrastructure and rising storage demand across its portfolio.

Under the CSG segment, the company should see an uptick in commercial demand for PC units. Dell is also expected to witness robust growth in its software and peripherals segments.

According to a Gartner report, Dell’s PC shipments declined 2.8% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. However, the company still grabbed the top spot in the U.S. PC market based on shipments and accounted for 27.2% of the country’s PC market share. 

Dell estimates backlog levels to remain high in the to-be-reported quarter, largely due to supply-chain constraints rising from semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 lockdown in China. The company could have also witnessed high component and logistics costs in the second quarter.

Is DELL a Good Stock to Buy?

Dell Technologies seems to be a good stock to grab now. As per TipRanks, the Street is highly confident about the company, which enjoys a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and two Holds. Dell’s average price target of $60.67 signals that the stock may surge nearly 30.1% from current levels. However, shares of the company have declined 16.9% so far this year.

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 91% Bullish on Dell, compared to the sector average of 66%.

Final Thoughts

Dell’s strong performance in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 can be partly credited to the company showing some resilience to the macroeconomic challenges. Backed by a diversified business model, strong organic growth, ongoing digital transformation and rising IT spending, the company looks well-positioned to deliver another impressive quarter.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DELL

Why Is the PC Industry Giving That Sinking Feeling?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Is the PC Industry Giving That Sinking Feeling?
1M ago
HPQ
DELL
Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
DELL
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
More DELL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DELL

Why Is the PC Industry Giving That Sinking Feeling?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Is the PC Industry Giving That Sinking Feeling?
1M ago
HPQ
DELL
Press ReleasesDell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
3M ago
DELL
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
Market NewsDell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
3M ago
DELL
More DELL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Former CEO Just Loaded up on Nikola Stock (NASDAQ:NKLA)
NKLA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
ADSK
FATE
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock in Spotlight after Two More Crypto Deals
MA
Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
GameStop (NYSE:GME) Recruits Its Workers into the Meme Stock Club
iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
AAPL
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hires Ex-Pepsi Executive as Global Chief Impact Officer
MCD
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Enters Rival’s Territory; Here’s What It Did
FTCH
Cathie Wood Adds Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Sells Nvidia
ZM
ARKK
More Market News >