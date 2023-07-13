SSYS Stock Surges as 3D Systems Increases Acquisition Bid

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

SSYS Stock Surges as 3D Systems Increases Acquisition Bid

Shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), a leading 3D printer manufacturer, surged following an enhanced acquisition bid from 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD). The revised offer from 3D Systems includes $7.50 in cash plus 1.5444 shares of 3D Systems for each share of Stratasys, valuing it at around $24.07 a share. Factoring in $100 million in projected cost synergies, the deal’s implied value rises to $28 a share. If the deal pushes through, Stratasys shareholders will own approximately 44% of the merged entity.

This new bid follows a previous offer last month from 3D Systems valuing Stratasys at $20 a share. The timing is also interesting as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) recently upped its special tender offer price for Stratasys from $20.05 to $24 per share. Jeffrey Graves, CEO of 3D Systems, affirmed that several major Stratasys shareholders support a merger, adding that 3D Systems would shoulder any termination fee owed to Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM).

A look at the past five trading days for SSYS stock highlights the level of impact today’s news had on it. Indeed, shares jumped over 10% at the time of writing. As a result, investors are now up 16.25% during this timeframe.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DM

Lake Street ‘fully anticipate’ 3D Systems will sweeten Stratasys offer
The FlyLake Street ‘fully anticipate’ 3D Systems will sweeten Stratasys offer
2d ago
DM
DDD
Stratasys to review unsolicited partial tender offer from Nano Dimension
DM
NNDM
Nano Dimension increases special tender offer for Stratasys to $24.00 per share
DM
DDD
More DM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DM

Lake Street ‘fully anticipate’ 3D Systems will sweeten Stratasys offer
The FlyLake Street ‘fully anticipate’ 3D Systems will sweeten Stratasys offer
2d ago
DM
DDD
Stratasys to review unsolicited partial tender offer from Nano Dimension
The FlyStratasys to review unsolicited partial tender offer from Nano Dimension
3d ago
DM
NNDM
Nano Dimension increases special tender offer for Stratasys to $24.00 per share
The FlyNano Dimension increases special tender offer for Stratasys to $24.00 per share
3d ago
DM
DDD
More DM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >