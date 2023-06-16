SQSP Surges after Acquiring Google Domain Assets

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

SQSP Surges after Acquiring Google Domain Assets

Shares of the design-driven platform Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) surged in morning trading on Friday after the company announced that it will acquire around 10 million domains spread across millions of customers hosted on Google Domains (GOOGL) business, which will be winding down following a transition period.

According to the terms of the agreement, “Squarespace will honor all existing Google Domains customers’ renewal prices for at least 12 months following the closing of the transaction, as well as provide additional incentives to encourage Google Domains customers to build a website with Squarespace and adopt other Squarespace offerings. Further, Squarespace will be leveraging Google’s infrastructure powering the Google Domains product during the migration period in order to ensure the seamless transfer of domains.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Following the deal, William Blair analyst Matthew Pfau while reiterating a Buy on the stock termed it as a “low risk, high reward.” The analyst added that the deal worth $180 million is approximately around 1x SQSP’s revenues as the 10 million Google domains are priced at $12 per year. Pfau also pointed out the “significant” cross-selling opportunities due to this deal if some of these domain holders convert to website subscriptions.

The analyst stated, “If only 2.5% of acquired customers convert to a website subscription, Squarespace would add over $50 million in annual recurring revenue based on Squarespace’s 2022 ARPU [of $209]…As a result, with limited downside and significant upside potential, we view the acquisition’s risk/reward as quite favorable.”

Besides Pfau, other analysts are, however, sidelined about SQSP stock with a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys and nine Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs It Too Late to Buy C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock?
9h ago
AI
AMZN
Google Asks Employees to Scale Back Use of AI Chatbots
GOOG
Alphabet may be required to divest Google Ad Manager, says Citi
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs It Too Late to Buy C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock?
9h ago
AI
AMZN
Google Asks Employees to Scale Back Use of AI Chatbots
Market NewsGoogle Asks Employees to Scale Back Use of AI Chatbots
23h ago
GOOG
Alphabet may be required to divest Google Ad Manager, says Citi
The FlyAlphabet may be required to divest Google Ad Manager, says Citi
1d ago
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >