SPY ETF Update, 12/7/2023 

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is down 0.37% in the past 5 days but has risen 21.2% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined according to a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $510.48 implies an upside of 12.25%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Albemarle (ALB), United Airlines (UAL), and First Solar (FSLR). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Whirlpool (WHR), Robert Half International (RHI), Expeditors International (EXPD), Crown Castle (CCI), and Seagate Tech ( STX ).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market averages.

