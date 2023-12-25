SPY ETF Update, 12/25/2023

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has inched down 0.08% in the past 5 days, but has risen 25.74% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined according to a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $513.34 implies an upside of 8.4%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), United Airlines (UAL), Halliburton (HAL), and Nvidia (NVDA). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Robert Half International (RHI), Expeditors International (EXPD), Franklin Resources (BEN), Seagate Tech (STX), and Waters (WAT).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market averages.

Power up your ETF investing with TipRanks. Discover the Top Equity ETFs with High Upside Potential, carefully curated based on TipRanks’ analysis.

Disclosure