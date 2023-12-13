SPY ETF Update, 12/13/2023 

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up 1.36% in the past 5 days and has risen 22.7% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined according to a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $509.23 implies an upside of 9.7%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), Warner Moderna (MRNA), Warner Bros (WBD), United Airlines (UAL), and First Solar (FSLR). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Intel (INTC), Robert Half International (RHI), Expeditors International (EXPD), Etsy (ETSY), and Seagate Tech (STX).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF will likely outperform the market averages.

Power up your ETF investing with TipRanks. Discover the Top Equity ETFs with High Upside Potential, carefully curated based on TipRanks’ analysis.

Disclosure



