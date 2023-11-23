SPY ETF Update, 11/23/2023  

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up 0.86% in the past 5 days and has risen about 21% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined according to a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $504.95 implies an upside of 11%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), General Motors (GM), Moderna (MRNA), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Albemarle (ALB). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Robert Half International (RHI), Intel (INTC), Expeditors International (EXPD), Whirlpool (WHR), and Seagate (STX).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

