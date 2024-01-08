SPY ETF Update, 1/8/2024 

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is down 0.46% in the past 5 days but has risen 22% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $516.93 implies an upside of 10%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), Bunge (BG), Warner Bros (WBD), United Airlines (UAL), and Delta First Solar (FSLR). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Whirlpool (WHR), Robert Half International (RHI), Ansys (VTRS), Expeditors International (EXPD), and Franklin Resources (BEN).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

