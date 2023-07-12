SPWR Stock Soars amid Analyst Pivot

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

SPWR Stock Soars amid Analyst Pivot

Solar power has become a cause celebre for plenty of investors out there, and energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been right in the midst of it. In fact, SunPower shot up today, adding just over 10% to its value at one point in Wednesday afternoon’s trading. What sparked this explosive growth? An analyst reconsidered, and gave SunPower plenty to smile about.

Raymond James, by way of analyst Pavel Molchanov, hiked SunPower from Outperform to Strong Buy, and also gave the stock a price target of $21. The reason? A combination of factors, starting with California’s new net-metering plan (NEM 3.0), and the overall performance of SunPower stock up until the new policy kicked in. Molchanov noted that the new net-metering policy was going to be a downside overall. However, solar power systems are starting to gain ground, and that means SunPower has plenty of room to add on new customers.

SunPower, Molchanov also noted, has an unusually high exposure to California. Likely with good reason; California is one of the best states in the U.S. when it comes to sun exposure. Other states might like to get in on solar power as well, but they’re simply not equipped. Despite the Californian focus, though, SunPower is growing in other places. SunPower looks to end up with between 90,000 and 110,000 incremental customers, which is an increase of 20% in year-over-year comparisons.

Despite this, analysts are largely taking a wait-and-see approach to SunPower stock. With two Buy ratings, two Sells, and 10 Holds, it’s clear analysts want to see more in either direction before making a clearer call. With an average price target of $15.11, meanwhile, SunPower stock offers investors a compelling 43.22% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPWR

SunPower named short-term sell idea at Deutsche Bank
The FlySunPower named short-term sell idea at Deutsche Bank
1d ago
SPWR
JinkoSolar jumps 12% after disclosing G2 Battery launch in Europe
JKS
RUN
Surging Solar Investments Overtake Oil
DUK
ENPH
More SPWR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPWR

SunPower named short-term sell idea at Deutsche Bank
The FlySunPower named short-term sell idea at Deutsche Bank
1d ago
SPWR
JinkoSolar jumps 12% after disclosing G2 Battery launch in Europe
The FlyJinkoSolar jumps 12% after disclosing G2 Battery launch in Europe
27d ago
JKS
RUN
Surging Solar Investments Overtake Oil
Market NewsSurging Solar Investments Overtake Oil
2M ago
DUK
ENPH
More SPWR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >