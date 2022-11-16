Sportradar Soars on Improved Q3 Profitability

Shares of sports data provider Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) are soaring today after it posted an improved bottom line for the third quarter.

Revenue surged by 31% year-over-year to $175.2 million but missed the cut by ~$1.5 million. Importantly, adjusted EBITDA at $35.8 million registered a 75% increase over the prior year.

Further, the company continues to see growth across the U.S. and rest-of-the-world- betting businesses.

Buoyed by its Q3 showing, SRAD has upped its fiscal 2022 expectations. Revenue is anticipated between $703.6 million and $708.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is seen hovering between $121.5 million and $124.5 million. This implies a year-over-year growth between 22% and 24%.

At the same time, SRAD shares have corrected nearly 40.6% year-to-date.

Read full Disclosure