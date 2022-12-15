Spirit Airlines Expects JBLU Merger to be Done in 2024

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) stated in an SEC filing on Wednesday that the airliner and Jet Blue (JBLU) had received requests for additional information regarding their merger from U.S. antitrust regulators back in September.

On December 12, Spirit and JetBlue “certified substantial compliance” with this request. The airline “continues to anticipate that the Merger will close no later than the first half of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.”

Back in October, Spirit investors had given a nod to the company’s acquisition of JetBlue.

SAVE stock has declined by 9.7% in the past year.