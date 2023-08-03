Spirit AeroSystems Slips After Downgrades, Cash Flow Troubles

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Spirit AeroSystems Slips After Downgrades, Cash Flow Troubles

Give Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) credit for recovery; in the closing minutes of Thursday’s trading, it was down a little over 1.5%. That’s a far cry from its Wednesday performance, where it was down 27%. The reasons behind the plunge and slight slip, however, are bad enough for any investor to willingly countenance: analyst downgrades and problems with its cash flow.

The downgrade came from Goldman Sachs, who dropped Spirit from Buy to “neutral,” citing a combination of cash flow issues and profitability. Apparently, conditions of both were “worse than we thought,” noted Goldman Sachs analysts. One in particular, Noah Poponak, noted that it wasn’t “…entirely clear to us why profitability is proving much toughter at Spirit than at others in the sector,” but noted that the factors that are hitting many others in the field—supply chain issues, labor costs, and so on—are all hitting Spirit too. Poponak also chided Spirit for a lack of “…visibility into medium-term financials….”

The numbers Spirit did bring out, meanwhile, were catastrophic. Not only did it reveal a loss of $105 million producing Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTHER OTC:EADSY) aircraft, but also, it showed off a cash flow picture that some deemed “bleak.” Analysts were quick to pounce on the board, wondering what solutions for the frantically rising cash burn rate—projected between $200 million and $250 million against earlier projections of about half that—would look like. For what it was worth, Spirit did have some solutions in mind, starting with an overall “sense of urgency” among its C-suite.

That urgency didn’t extend to investors, and analysts aren’t exactly on board either. With five Buy ratings, six Hold and two Sell, Spirit AeroSystems stock is considered a Hold. However, for adventurous investors, Spirit AeroSystems stock does offer a 38.13% upside potential on an average price target of $30.83.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BA

American in talks with Airbus, Boeing for 100-jet purchase, Bloomberg reports
The FlyAmerican in talks with Airbus, Boeing for 100-jet purchase, Bloomberg reports
1d ago
BA
AAL
Boeing upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Northcoast
BA
Boeing awarded $115.14M Navy contract modification
BA
More BA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BA

American in talks with Airbus, Boeing for 100-jet purchase, Bloomberg reports
The FlyAmerican in talks with Airbus, Boeing for 100-jet purchase, Bloomberg reports
1d ago
BA
AAL
Boeing upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Northcoast
The FlyBoeing upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Northcoast
2d ago
BA
Boeing awarded $115.14M Navy contract modification
The FlyBoeing awarded $115.14M Navy contract modification
3d ago
BA
More BA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >