South Korean EV Fund Cuts Holding in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

South Korean EV Fund Cuts Holding in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Story Highlights

EV fund reduced exposure to Tesla stock. TSLA now accounts for less than 2% of the net asset value of the fund.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has dropped out of the top 10 holdings of the South Korean EV-focussed mutual fund, Bloomberg reported. TSLA stock declined over 65% in 2022, underperforming the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) index.

According to the report, the recent volatility in Tesla stock and increased competition led the investment management company to reduce its holdings in TSLA stock to below 2% of the net asset value from over 9%. The fund’s lead manager, Hwang Woo-Taek, also listed Tesla’s high valuation and Elon Musk’s sale of TSLA stock to fund the Twitter acquisition as reasons for the reduction in holdings. 

Tesla stock is trading at a forward P/E (Price/Earnings) multiple of 32.63, much higher than the sector median of 14.28. Further, Tesla’s growth could moderate due to increased competition from traditional automakers. 

While the fund cut its holdings in TSLA stock, Bloomberg reported earlier that South Korean retail investors had amassed Tesla shares worth $2.8 billion. 

What Do Analysts Say About Tesla Stock?

Though Tesla faces challenges, Wall Street remains bullish about its prospects. TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 20 Buys, nine Holds, and three Sells. TSLA’s price target of $230.99 implies 78.82% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Ignore the Bears. Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Highly Attractive
Stock Analysis & IdeasIgnore the Bears. Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Highly Attractive
4h ago
TSLA
EV Stocks Rally On Rising Demand
CHPT
FFIE
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Staged Self-Driving Demo, Testifies Engineer
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Ignore the Bears. Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Highly Attractive
Stock Analysis & IdeasIgnore the Bears. Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Highly Attractive
4h ago
TSLA
EV Stocks Rally On Rising Demand
Market NewsEV Stocks Rally On Rising Demand
10h ago
CHPT
FFIE
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Staged Self-Driving Demo, Testifies Engineer
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Staged Self-Driving Demo, Testifies Engineer
20h ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >