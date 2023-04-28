Sony Down after Profit Outlook Below Estimates

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Sony Down after Profit Outlook Below Estimates

Shares of Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) were down in pre-market trading on Friday as it has forecasted operating profit in FY24 to drop by 3.2% year-over-year to ¥1.17 trillion or $8.65 billion which was below analysts’ average estimate of a profit of ¥1.275 trillion. Sales in FY24 are expected to decline by 0.3% year-over-year to ¥11.5 trillion.

The Japanese consumer products giant announced record FY23 operating revenues of ¥11.54 trillion, a jump of 16.3% year-over-year driven by higher sales of its flagship PlayStation 5 gaming console and its chip division. This year, the company expects to sell a record 25 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles versus 19.1 million last fiscal year. For FY23, Sony’s operating profit nudged up to ¥1.21 trillion.

In the March quarter, the company generated operating revenues of ¥3.06 trillion or $22.7 billion, up by 35% year-over-year and above consensus estimates of ¥2.92 trillion. In calendar Q1, Sony’s operating profit, however, declined by 7% year-over-year to ¥128.5 billion versus analysts’ expectations of ¥124.34 billion.

SONY stock has surged by more than 20% year-to-date.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SONY

Sony’s Guerrilla Games teases new ‘Horizon’ title, announces new leadership
The FlySony’s Guerrilla Games teases new ‘Horizon’ title, announces new leadership
4d ago
SONY
Sony Interactive Entertainment to acquire Firewalk Studios; terms not disclosed
SONY
Warner Bros.’ ‘Suicide Squad’ game delayed to February 2024
WBD
MSFT
More SONY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SONY

Sony’s Guerrilla Games teases new ‘Horizon’ title, announces new leadership
The FlySony’s Guerrilla Games teases new ‘Horizon’ title, announces new leadership
4d ago
SONY
Sony Interactive Entertainment to acquire Firewalk Studios; terms not disclosed
The FlySony Interactive Entertainment to acquire Firewalk Studios; terms not disclosed
8d ago
SONY
Warner Bros.’ ‘Suicide Squad’ game delayed to February 2024
The FlyWarner Bros.’ ‘Suicide Squad’ game delayed to February 2024
15d ago
WBD
MSFT
More SONY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >