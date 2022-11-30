Solid Power Tanks on CEO’s Exit

Shares of solid-state battery cells provider Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are tanking today after its CEO Douglas Campbell stepped down with immediate effect both as CEO and as a Board member.

The company’s Board has appointed its Chair and President David Jensen as interim CEO. The company is now scouting for a suitable candidate to fill the role permanently.

Shares of the company have now tanked 75% over the past year and short interest in the stock stands at about 6% at present.

