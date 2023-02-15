Solid Guidance Drives Generac Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Solid Guidance Drives Generac Higher

For a while, electric generator maker Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was just chugging along. Today, however, a new spark came through the system and sent Generac up substantially in Tuesday afternoon trading.

Generac has its share of problems. Elevated inventory levels kicked in about the time that sales started going soft. Generac’s CEO, Aaron Jagdfeld, noted that sales will likely be soft for the entire first half of 2023. Nevertheless, Jagdfeld revealed that the second half of 2023 would likely be much better for Generac sales thanks to the continued fragile nature of the United States power grid.

Generac’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings produced sound results, if only just. The company posted $1.78 per share in earnings on $1.1 billion in revenue. Wall Street consensus, meanwhile, looked for $1.75 per share in earnings on $1.1 billion in revenue. Looking forward, Generac expects $4.2 billion in total revenue with $735 million in total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Wall Street’s projections look for that same $4.2 billion but just $720 million in earnings.

Overall, analyst consensus calls Generac stock a Moderate Buy with 0.01% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $134.56 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GNRC

Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesGenerac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
9h ago
GNRC
Generac price target lowered to $160 from $170 at Truist
GNRC
Generac put volume heavy and directionally bearish
GNRC
More GNRC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GNRC

Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesGenerac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
9h ago
GNRC
Generac price target lowered to $160 from $170 at Truist
The FlyGenerac price target lowered to $160 from $170 at Truist
2d ago
GNRC
Generac put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyGenerac put volume heavy and directionally bearish
7d ago
GNRC
More GNRC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >