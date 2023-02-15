Solid Earnings Beat Sends Zillow Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Solid Earnings Beat Sends Zillow Higher

Shares of Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.21, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.03 per share.

Sales decreased by 18.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $435 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $414.96 million.

Traffic on Zillow apps was about the same as last year, coming in at 198 million average monthly unique users. Total visits during the fourth quarter fared worse, coming in at 2.2 billion total, down around 5% in year-over-year comparisons.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $40.67 on Zillow, implying 14.36% downside risk, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesZillow Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
51m ago
Z
ZG
Zillow Group upgraded to Outperform at Evercore on five ‘key factors’
Z
ZG
Zillow Group upgraded to Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI
Z
ZG
More Z Latest News >

More News & Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesZillow Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
51m ago
Z
ZG
Zillow Group upgraded to Outperform at Evercore on five ‘key factors’
The FlyZillow Group upgraded to Outperform at Evercore on five ‘key factors’
2d ago
Z
ZG
Zillow Group upgraded to Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI
The FlyZillow Group upgraded to Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI
2d ago
Z
ZG
More Z Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >