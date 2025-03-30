tiprankstipranks
Soleno Therapeutics Stock (SLNO) Surges on FDA Green Light for PWS Treatment

Story Highlights

Soleno Therapeutics’ stock surged over 42% after achieving FDA approval for VYKAT XR, the first treatment for hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome, setting the stage for a significant market impact with an anticipated April 2025 launch.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock (SLNO) Surges on FDA Green Light for PWS Treatment

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) stock skyrocketed up over 42% this past week on news that it has achieved a significant milestone with FDA approval for VYKAT XR, a pioneering treatment for hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) in patients aged four and above. This approval is significant as it addresses a critical unmet need in managing the excessive hunger symptoms for roughly 12,000 individuals in the U.S. affected by this rare condition. Positioned as the only approved therapy for PWS-related hyperphagia, VYKAT XR is expected to make a meaningful impact due to its broad patient coverage and robust support via the Soleno One program. Analysts have consequently raised their target prices for Soleno’s stock, anticipating a substantial market impact and revenue potential following the drug’s U.S. launch, scheduled for April 2025.

From Clinical to Commercial Stage

Soleno is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It has achieved a significant milestone with the FDA approval of VYKAT XR, a novel therapy for hyperphagia in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) aged four and older, marking the first such treatment to become available. The approval was granted following a rigorous Phase 3 trial, which demonstrated the drug’s efficacy compared to a placebo, backed by a well-documented safety profile based on over four years of data.

The approval addresses a critical need in the rare disease market, offering the only available treatment for PWS-related hyperphagia, which affects a small patient population but with virtually no therapeutic competition. The broad patient coverage allows maximum market reach, while orphan drug status typically permits premium pricing, suggesting a strong revenue potential. Moreover, the company has established Soleno One to support patient access, aiming to streamline reimbursement processes.

Further, endorsements from PWS advocacy groups enhance market adoption prospects, as these organizations have a significant influence on healthcare decisions related to rare diseases. Soleno’s proactive commercialization strategy and readiness to launch by April 2025 suggest a prompt transition from regulatory approval to market commercialization, leveraging the defined patient network and treatment centers to achieve rapid revenue generation.

Positive Analyst Response

Analysts following the company have responded positively to the news. For example, Stifel, Laidlaw, and Cantor Fitzgerald have all raised their price targets for the stock following the FDA’s approval of Vykat XR. Stifel increased its target from $74 to $108, citing a significant revenue opportunity that they believe is underappreciated by the market. Laidlaw raised its target from $75 to $105, emphasizing Soleno’s advantageous position due to the lack of competition in treating hyperphagia associated with the syndrome. They also noted that the approval removes regulatory risks and that Vykat’s pricing is better than expected. Cantor Fitzgerald increased its target from $67 to $123, highlighting the approval as a best-case scenario that aligns with expectations.

Soleno Therapeutics is rated a Strong Buy overall, based on the recent recommendations of eight analysts. The average price target for SLNO stock is $95.38, which represents a potential upside of 32.49% from current levels.

See more SLNO analyst ratings.

